2018/03/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 30, 2018

— priority treatments in the emergency room

When patients come to the emergency room,

treatments are not given on first come, first

served basis. It is based on priority of

treatments. Those close to death will get the

top priority. Those that need just routine

treatment get lowest priority. It is

doctors and nurses that decide the priority

of patients. With the deaf patients, it is

the fear that if they demand interpreters

and no VRI communications, they may be

placed last on the priority list. It

sometimes takes hours for an interpreter

to show up even if the deaf patient may

be dying! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/emergency-room-priority/

— meeting adjourned for reasons of being hard of hearing

Something strange is going on in one South African

city. The city council members were arguing with

each other. The angry council leader said:

For those who are hard of hearing, the speaker may

adjourn the meeting

The meeting was adjourned after that comment.

The meeting re-started 20 minutes later but

it fell apart again. Not sure if the leader

meant that council members were too deaf to

be able to reason – or if he was making

a comment that made no sense?

— TV with captions or with no captions

A closed captioning advocate made this remark:

Blocked captions equals no TV picture

Trying to figure it out. Placement of

captions are always tricky. Captions at the

bottom would block streaming. Captions

in the middle would block full screen

picture. Captions on the top would

block scores and time remaining of

athletic events.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— interpreter brutality

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

03/25/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/