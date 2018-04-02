2018/04/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 2, 2018
— reason many hearing people hate captions
Reason many hearing people hate captions and
wanted it turned off at all times is distraction.
They struggle between watching captions and watching
the movie and listening to words!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/distractions-and-distractions/
— a small book of 100 signs
Rupert, Idaho is a small town of about 6,000
people. No idea how many deaf people live in
that town – but anyway, the Rupert police
department wanted the officers to be able
to communicate with the deaf – just in case
something happened. Now, each police officer
carries with them a small pocket book that
has about 100 different signs, as well as
gestures and body languages. Just hope
that during emergencies, the police
officer will know which page and which
sign to look up (while waiting for the
interpreter to show up).
— hearing aid manufacturer pulls ad out
Laura Ingraham, the TV talk show host, showed
so much disrespect for the Parkland shooting
victims. She has lost many ads that have
sponsored her talk show. One of these pulled
ads is Hearing aid manufacturer Miracle-Ear.
