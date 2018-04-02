2018/04/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 2, 2018

— reason many hearing people hate captions

Reason many hearing people hate captions and

wanted it turned off at all times is distraction.

They struggle between watching captions and watching

the movie and listening to words!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/distractions-and-distractions/

— a small book of 100 signs

Rupert, Idaho is a small town of about 6,000

people. No idea how many deaf people live in

that town – but anyway, the Rupert police

department wanted the officers to be able

to communicate with the deaf – just in case

something happened. Now, each police officer

carries with them a small pocket book that

has about 100 different signs, as well as

gestures and body languages. Just hope

that during emergencies, the police

officer will know which page and which

sign to look up (while waiting for the

interpreter to show up).

— hearing aid manufacturer pulls ad out

Laura Ingraham, the TV talk show host, showed

so much disrespect for the Parkland shooting

victims. She has lost many ads that have

sponsored her talk show. One of these pulled

ads is Hearing aid manufacturer Miracle-Ear.

