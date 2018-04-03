2018/04/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 3, 2018

— illegal to use Coda children as interpreters

Many deaf parents use their Coda children as

interpreters. It is illegal according to

Civil Rights Laws Title VI, with respect

to hospitals using Coda children as

interpreters for their deaf parents.

— doctor’s bad attitude

In South Carolina, a doctor told a deaf

patient:

I don’t know how to deal with the disabled,

especially the deaf!

The deaf patient didn’t understand what the

doctor said, but a hearing friend, who was

with the deaf woman, told him about it when

they left the hospital. The deaf patient did,

however, ask for an interpreter and said

the hospital refused.

— Nyle’s BIGGEST insult!

Nyle DiMarco, our celebrity model/actor, who travels

quite extensively on behalf of the deaf, was

insulted BIG TIME. When he told the people with

the Illinois Airport Authorities of his deafness,

they gave him air safety booklet that was in

Braille! Guess it happens to some of us, that

at restaurants we tell the waiters of our

deafness, they hand out menus in Braille.

To laugh or to cry?

