2018/04/04

— Apple gets feedback and advice from the deaf

Apple has come up with a list of new emoji for the

dea and the disabled. Apple solicited advice,

comments and feedback from the deaf and came up

with two new emjoi. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-emoji/

— Social Media convention says “must caption”

The Social Media Marketing World recently hosted

its conference. The recurring theme throughout

the confencce is just one word – captions!

In other words – always caption the videos.

— a comment by a police officer

A police officer said, when dealing with deaf

drivers at night during traffic stops:

do not shine a flashlight in my face because

it prevents me from understanding what the

deaf driver is trying to say

Interestingly enough, police officers have also

been advised not to shine flashlights in

deaf drivers’ faces. Doesn’t work both ways!

