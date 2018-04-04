2018/04/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 4, 2018
— Apple gets feedback and advice from the deaf
Apple has come up with a list of new emoji for the
dea and the disabled. Apple solicited advice,
comments and feedback from the deaf and came up
with two new emjoi. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-emoji/
— Social Media convention says “must caption”
The Social Media Marketing World recently hosted
its conference. The recurring theme throughout
the confencce is just one word – captions!
In other words – always caption the videos.
— a comment by a police officer
A police officer said, when dealing with deaf
drivers at night during traffic stops:
do not shine a flashlight in my face because
it prevents me from understanding what the
deaf driver is trying to say
Interestingly enough, police officers have also
been advised not to shine flashlights in
deaf drivers’ faces. Doesn’t work both ways!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— ADA comedy of errors
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
04/01/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter?
Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from
Healthbridges
http://healthbridges.info/?page_id=36
Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for
providers who serve them.
Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges
We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more
accessible for everyone