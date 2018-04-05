2018/04/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 5, 2018

— always covering mouth while talking

DeafDigest will not mention which school it is,

but that school has some hearing teachers and

staffers often covering their mouths, in front

of the deaf, while talking to someone else.

Discrimination? Yes! Audism? Yes! And the

school administration is not doing anything

about it, possibly not caring how badly the

deaf people feel about it. If the hearing

do not want the deaf to lipread what they

are saying, all they can do is to go outside

and make the conversation private. Otherwise

it is rude, bad manners and always unacceptable.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/always-covering-mouth-while-talking/

— miracle captions invented by a new company

One new company has invented “miracle” captions

and is trying to market it. If a TV set has

no captions, then a special scanner would

“copy” the sound and have it converted to

captions! DeafDigest has not seen the

invention and cannot comment on if it

really works or not.

— movie houses feel heavy pressure

Movie houses thought that portable captioning

devices were perfect for the deaf, with no

need for open captions. They are now feeling

heavy pressure to junk the portable devies

and to replace it with open captions.

One deaf person is possibly responsible for

the heavy pressure. It is actor/model

Nyle DiMarco who has used the social

media to sway public opinion against these

portable devices. Hopefully it will

result in more and more open captions.

