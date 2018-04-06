2018/04/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 6, 2018

— big challenges for Texas’ first deaf police woman

After a period of training, Erica Trevino, who is deaf,

starts her first day April 14th as police officer

in Dalhart, Texas. The challenges for her are

different from hearing police officers. She

must keep her hands free, meaning less gesturing.

A criminal could try to pull out her CI. And

because of CI she cannot get too close to

magnetic devices. Also what if the criminal

does not understand her deaf speech with

Miranda Rights. The attorney could use that

to throw out Erica’s arrests in the courts!

She cannot drive the police car alone because

of incoming texts and voice messages. She

can become the best police officer in town,

but must overcome these challenges!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/first-day-on-job-for-deaf-police-officer/

— early childhood educator’s CI comment

An early childhood educator made this CI

comment.

She said:

a child may be able to hear sounds, but

after not hearing anything since birth,

it may mean nothing to them!

It was part of a newspaper story.

— fake-deaf national soccer team

Years back, the Australian national deaf soccer

association invited the national deaf soccer

team of Ghana for a series of games. But

when the Ghanian team arrived, the hosts

realized it was a fake-deaf team. The

angry Australians billed Ghana $15,000

for fraud and damages. This bill

continues unpaid to this day.

