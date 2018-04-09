2018/04/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 9, 2018

— one word pronounced five different ways

A photographer that follows famous people all

the time in order to take pictures is called

the paparazzi. And this word is pronounced

five different ways. It does not make things

easier for captioners that key in that word,

and misspell it five different ways. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/five-different-paparrazis/

— Quebec Human Rights Commission decides against deaf

A deaf woman requested an interpreter during the

past Montreal Jazz Fest. Her request was turned

down and she filed a complaint with the Quebec

Human Rights Commission. The commission

recommendation was:

The Montreal International Jazz Festival should not

face repercussions for refusing to provide a sign-language

interpreter for a deaf concert-goer last year

Very disappointing for a city that is competing

with Toronto to become the cultural center of Canada.

— deaf don’t trust a hospital

A deaf man fell down the steps at a deaf club.

He needed medical attention. Yet he refused

to go to a nearby hospital, instead going to

his hearing daughter’s house so that she

could get quicker response from the hospital

people with this emergency. This is a case

of deaf people not trusting hospitals but

trusting family members!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— classified ads

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

04/08/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/