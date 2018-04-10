2018/04/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 10, 2018

— confusion: functionally hearing and functionally deaf

A newspaper story about a deaf person said he

was functionally deaf. Seems functionally hearing

can be confusing. Both types indicate hearing losses

– just that one mingles with hearing (functionally

hearing) and one mingles with the deaf (functionally

deaf). A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/functionally-and-functionally/

— hearing TV reporter and deaf photographer

There was a story of Adair “A.J.” Bayatpour, not

deaf, a Milwaukee TV reporter, arrested

for getting into a fight with another reporter

during the Brewers-Cubs baseball game last

night. Do we have deaf members of the media

getting into fights while at work? No.

Michael Pimentel, who is deaf, is one of

the leading sports photographers in the

San Francisco Bay area. Photographers

race each other for better picture-taking

locations. Fights? Pimentel said there are

a lot of pushing around but never fights.

Deaf behave better than hearing!

— ADA “weak or joke” in Europe

A deaf activist pointed out that the European

Union basically ignores the needs of

the deaf. Doing the counting of nations,

the activist said that United Kingdom

plus 19 other European nations have not

obeyed the instructions from the

European Parliament to give rights

and needs of the deaf!

