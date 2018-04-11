2018/04/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 11, 2018

— thought it was late April Fools joke

Reuben Litherland, who is deaf, just received

an invitation to attend the wedding of Prince

Harry and Meghan Markle. He thought it was

a late April Fools joke played on him by a

friend. It wasn’t and Reuben is still shocked.

He is only 14 years old – but was recognized

for always pushing for captions in movie houses

in Great Britain. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/thought-late-april-fools-joke/

— fake-hearing voice for the deaf

Some people, looking for jobs, need to be

interviewed by telephone. A jobs seeking

consultant hinted that a deaf person

could use a special voice app to hide

these “deaf accents” during these

telephone interviews. Will it work for

the deaf? Do not know.

— advocate said Gallaudet helped ADA

An advocate wrote an article, saying that

Gallaudet’s famous Deaf President Now

protest actually helped create the ADA.

The disabled saw for themselves how

powerful the Gallaudet protest was,

and that they decided to push for

ADA. If this is true, then this is

a big irony. The deaf leaders had

little or no voice in planning the

strategies to get ADA passed as a law!

