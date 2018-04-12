2018/04/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 12, 2018
— emotions according to a movie critic
A movie critic said:
deaf actors have emotions on their faces, also showing
fear, sadness, anger. Non-deaf actors cannot show the
same as deaf actors.
This critic is correct. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-faces/
— not hiring the deaf despite ADA
ADA removing discrimination against deaf applicants?
Yes. But do employers always follow the ADA rules?
For most of them, no. They just feel hiring the deaf
is a hassle they don’t need!
— the insulting census
2020 Census is coming up. Many people are angry
about some of the questions in it, saying it
is personal and none of the government’s
business. It is not the first time the census
has been insulting. The 1850 census, the 1880
census and then the 1910 census asked if
there were deaf people in the households!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf surgeon
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
04/08/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/