2018/04/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 12, 2018

— emotions according to a movie critic

A movie critic said:

deaf actors have emotions on their faces, also showing

fear, sadness, anger. Non-deaf actors cannot show the

same as deaf actors.

This critic is correct. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-faces/

— not hiring the deaf despite ADA

ADA removing discrimination against deaf applicants?

Yes. But do employers always follow the ADA rules?

For most of them, no. They just feel hiring the deaf

is a hassle they don’t need!

— the insulting census

2020 Census is coming up. Many people are angry

about some of the questions in it, saying it

is personal and none of the government’s

business. It is not the first time the census

has been insulting. The 1850 census, the 1880

census and then the 1910 census asked if

there were deaf people in the households!

