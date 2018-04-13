2018/04/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 13, 2018
— Deaf Super Heroes mixed together in a film
Mixing all Deaf Super Heroes together
in a sci-fi film? This task was made by a deaf
filmmaker; this fascinating mix of many
different characters, past, present and
future is found in the movie – Sign
Gene. It is being featured in English,
Japanese and Italian voices and sign
languages and is subtitled in English.
Everyone is deaf – the cast and the production
team. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/sign-gene-production-team/
— volunteer interpreters in hospitals
Volunteer interpreters in hospitals?
Of course not in USA as we require
interpreters to be certified
professionals. But in Shanghai,
the interpreters are volunteers
according to a newspaper story!
— USA not winning the CI race
USA is not winning the CI race against
Europe. A survey that was posted said
that only half of deaf children get
CI’s in USA whereas 90 percent of
deaf European children get implanted.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— college named after a deaf person
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
04/08/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/