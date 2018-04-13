2018/04/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 13, 2018

— Deaf Super Heroes mixed together in a film

Mixing all Deaf Super Heroes together

in a sci-fi film? This task was made by a deaf

filmmaker; this fascinating mix of many

different characters, past, present and

future is found in the movie – Sign

Gene. It is being featured in English,

Japanese and Italian voices and sign

languages and is subtitled in English.

Everyone is deaf – the cast and the production

team. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/sign-gene-production-team/

— volunteer interpreters in hospitals

Volunteer interpreters in hospitals?

Of course not in USA as we require

interpreters to be certified

professionals. But in Shanghai,

the interpreters are volunteers

according to a newspaper story!

— USA not winning the CI race

USA is not winning the CI race against

Europe. A survey that was posted said

that only half of deaf children get

CI’s in USA whereas 90 percent of

deaf European children get implanted.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— college named after a deaf person

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

04/08/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/