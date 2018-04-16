2018/04/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 16, 2018
— junk wood thrown away is valuable
There is a newspaper story today of Dominick Fusco,
Kalamazoo, MI. He is deaf and owns a business
that converts recycled (or junk) wood into
something valuable. He said:
I’ve been able to find a lot of old pieces that are
broken, something needs to be replaced on it.
His goal is to set up a storefront store where
hearing customers can purchase old wood products
(shelves, chairs, tables, etc) for use in their
houses. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/junk-wood/
— certified police agencies and the deaf
Ohio is trying to establish rules for police departments
to get certified. This means meeting standards for
police officers to effectively do their jobs. If
the police departments don’t, then they will get
on the list of town police departments that don’t
meet standards. It was a newspaper story today. But
what about police officers that detain deaf
individuals? This issue was not addressed at all!
How so very disappointing.
— biggest 911-text fear, not a joke
What is the biggest 911-text fear, and it is
not a joke? It is the computer screen of
the dispatcher that freezes up and locks up.
The dispatcher has a special button to tell
the bosses that there is a computer problem.
Doesn’t really help!
