2018/04/16

— junk wood thrown away is valuable

There is a newspaper story today of Dominick Fusco,

Kalamazoo, MI. He is deaf and owns a business

that converts recycled (or junk) wood into

something valuable. He said:

I’ve been able to find a lot of old pieces that are

broken, something needs to be replaced on it.

His goal is to set up a storefront store where

hearing customers can purchase old wood products

(shelves, chairs, tables, etc) for use in their

houses. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/junk-wood/

— certified police agencies and the deaf

Ohio is trying to establish rules for police departments

to get certified. This means meeting standards for

police officers to effectively do their jobs. If

the police departments don’t, then they will get

on the list of town police departments that don’t

meet standards. It was a newspaper story today. But

what about police officers that detain deaf

individuals? This issue was not addressed at all!

How so very disappointing.

— biggest 911-text fear, not a joke

What is the biggest 911-text fear, and it is

not a joke? It is the computer screen of

the dispatcher that freezes up and locks up.

The dispatcher has a special button to tell

the bosses that there is a computer problem.

Doesn’t really help!

