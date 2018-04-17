2018/04/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 17, 2018

— deaf actor remembers Star Trek

Howie Seago, who is deaf, is a theatrical

actor with many plays to his credit. He rarely

appears on TV and movies, but at one time, he did

– with a Star Trek episode on a 1987 TV program.

In these days it was difficult to overcome

discrimination against deaf actors. Anyway he

came to the producers with a long list of

suggestions on how to use a deaf actor in

in Star Trek. The producers told they may

get back with him. He had to wait 6 months

before they gave him the good news. For

Howie, patience paid off. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-scene-in-star-trek/

— Starbucks and the deaf

We have read about the Starbucks controversy

in Philadelphia where two men were arrested

on trespassing charges even though they

were waiting for a third person to show

up. What about the deaf? Starbucks good

to the deaf or bad to the deaf? Seems

to be some good and some bad. Starbucks

has hired few deaf people as baristas,

but Starbucks has been slapped with

several lawsuits over the years on

discrimination issues.

— a comment by a 911 dispatcher

in a newspaper story a county dispatcher in Oregon

said that they prefer to get voice, not text

in case of emergencies, but are aware that

deaf people cannot use voice – but – with one

exception. A deaf person lives in that county;

the dispatchers know him (and his deaf voice).

When there is an emergency with him, he repeats

twice his name and his address with the

dispatcher. The police that come to his house

already know that he is deaf and could deal

with him appropriately.

