2018/04/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 17, 2018
— deaf actor remembers Star Trek
Howie Seago, who is deaf, is a theatrical
actor with many plays to his credit. He rarely
appears on TV and movies, but at one time, he did
– with a Star Trek episode on a 1987 TV program.
In these days it was difficult to overcome
discrimination against deaf actors. Anyway he
came to the producers with a long list of
suggestions on how to use a deaf actor in
in Star Trek. The producers told they may
get back with him. He had to wait 6 months
before they gave him the good news. For
Howie, patience paid off. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-scene-in-star-trek/
— Starbucks and the deaf
We have read about the Starbucks controversy
in Philadelphia where two men were arrested
on trespassing charges even though they
were waiting for a third person to show
up. What about the deaf? Starbucks good
to the deaf or bad to the deaf? Seems
to be some good and some bad. Starbucks
has hired few deaf people as baristas,
but Starbucks has been slapped with
several lawsuits over the years on
discrimination issues.
— a comment by a 911 dispatcher
in a newspaper story a county dispatcher in Oregon
said that they prefer to get voice, not text
in case of emergencies, but are aware that
deaf people cannot use voice – but – with one
exception. A deaf person lives in that county;
the dispatchers know him (and his deaf voice).
When there is an emergency with him, he repeats
twice his name and his address with the
dispatcher. The police that come to his house
already know that he is deaf and could deal
with him appropriately.
