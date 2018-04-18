2018/04/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 18, 2018
— Barbara Bush helped appoint deaf man to White House job
Barbara Bush passed away yesterday. She was the wife of
past president George H.W. Bush. Years ago she helped
Goerge appoint Don Rhodes, a deaf man for these important
White House duties. He started as a volunteer during
George’s election campaigns and moved up the ranks.
Not too many people knew about it. One of Bush’s
friends said:
He was so key to George Bush, but outside Bush world, he was
totally unknown. He was the most important unknown person
in those busy circles
One of his last duties was to to sort and index documents
that went to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
in College Station, Texas
a picture is at:
http://deafdigest.net/deaf-unofficial-member-of-presidential-cabinet/
— communicating with hearing patrons
Mozzeria, deaf-owned and deaf-run pizzeria
in San Francisco, has many patrons who do
not speak English. No barriers there –
deaf employees and hearing no-English
patrons. They communicate very well
via notes and hand gestures! It may
be the reason why Mozzeria business
is booming – word of mouth gets around
fast among non-English speaking people
in the city.
— volunteering requires personal sacrifice
A state asks for deaf people to volunteer
serving on the board of directors of
its own state commission for the deaf and
hard of hearing. It is a worthwhile
mission, yet it comes with sacrifices.
Giving up personal time, willing to
travel to meeting sites, must learn
to use email, facetime, video
conferencing, texting, etc. Must
update community on developments.
And risk confrontations at deaf events
by people angry at the government!
