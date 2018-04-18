2018/04/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 18, 2018

— Barbara Bush helped appoint deaf man to White House job

Barbara Bush passed away yesterday. She was the wife of

past president George H.W. Bush. Years ago she helped

Goerge appoint Don Rhodes, a deaf man for these important

White House duties. He started as a volunteer during

George’s election campaigns and moved up the ranks.

Not too many people knew about it. One of Bush’s

friends said:

He was so key to George Bush, but outside Bush world, he was

totally unknown. He was the most important unknown person

in those busy circles

One of his last duties was to to sort and index documents

that went to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

in College Station, Texas

a picture is at:

http://deafdigest.net/deaf-unofficial-member-of-presidential-cabinet/

— communicating with hearing patrons

Mozzeria, deaf-owned and deaf-run pizzeria

in San Francisco, has many patrons who do

not speak English. No barriers there –

deaf employees and hearing no-English

patrons. They communicate very well

via notes and hand gestures! It may

be the reason why Mozzeria business

is booming – word of mouth gets around

fast among non-English speaking people

in the city.

— volunteering requires personal sacrifice

A state asks for deaf people to volunteer

serving on the board of directors of

its own state commission for the deaf and

hard of hearing. It is a worthwhile

mission, yet it comes with sacrifices.

Giving up personal time, willing to

travel to meeting sites, must learn

to use email, facetime, video

conferencing, texting, etc. Must

update community on developments.

And risk confrontations at deaf events

by people angry at the government!

