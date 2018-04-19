2018/04/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 19, 2018

— issues among Deaf Senior Citizens

A group of deaf Senior Citizens from Texas got

together and discussed problems, concerns and

issues. Discussed were pros and cons of independent

living centers, deaf-unfriendly centers, to prepare

meals or to be served meals, protection of assets

and outside incomes, etc, etc. The Deaf Seniors

of America may take these concerns a priority

with them. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-seniors-issues-and-concerns/

— different kind of bingo

People love to play bingo; it is fun.

A deafness advocate has come up with a

different kind of bingo – instead of

numbers, deafness-related words are

called out, with explanations on

these deafness issues. Not sure if

is fun or boring, but it is something

new.

— art galleries: public vs private

A deaf person, that loves visiting art galleries,

made a comparison of public art galleries

versus private galleries. She said that

private galleries have a reputation for

not being too accessible to the deaf.

