2018/04/19

— issues among Deaf Senior Citizens
A group of deaf Senior Citizens from Texas got
together and discussed problems, concerns and
issues. Discussed were pros and cons of independent
living centers, deaf-unfriendly centers, to prepare
meals or to be served meals, protection of assets
and outside incomes, etc, etc. The Deaf Seniors
of America may take these concerns a priority
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-seniors-issues-and-concerns/
— different kind of bingo
People love to play bingo; it is fun.
A deafness advocate has come up with a
different kind of bingo – instead of
numbers, deafness-related words are
called out, with explanations on
these deafness issues. Not sure if
is fun or boring, but it is something
new.
— art galleries: public vs private
A deaf person, that loves visiting art galleries,
made a comparison of public art galleries
versus private galleries. She said that
private galleries have a reputation for
not being too accessible to the deaf.
