2018/04/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 20, 2018
— big deaf lesson in road rage
In Nebraska, a hearing driver, into road rage, threatened
the lives of a deaf driver and his deaf wife. The angry
deaf driver caught up with him, and made gestures as
to say “slow down; relax, take it easy.” The road
rage driver, getting angrier and angrier, pulled out
his gun and shot at the deaf couple! The deaf couple
escaped the bullets. Police is now looking for the
road rage driver. If you are driving and you see a road
rage driver, stay out – and be safe. It is not worth it.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/ugly-road-rage/
— good deaf app or bad deaf app
We have many apps that are supposed to help the deaf
by telling them of captions, interpreters, deaf-friendly
places, etc. Apps are only as good as the accuracy of
volunteers that report in the information. If the
app says one theater always shows open captions,
but if that information is false, then deaf people
get angry. And there is a big rivalry between owners
of their own deaf apps!
— interpreters that stop interpreting during conversation
Deaf people hate it when interpreters stop signing during
conversation with hearing people. Discrimination?
Not in the case of Marsha Ireland, a deaf woman that
lives near London, Ontario. She is a member of the
Oneida tribe. When she is with other Oneida hearing
people and if they speak English, then the interpreter
is fine. But when the hearing people switch to the
Oneida language, the interpreter stops signing, because
of lack of knowledge of that language!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— Codas that fake deafness
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
04/15/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/