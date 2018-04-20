2018/04/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 20, 2018

— big deaf lesson in road rage

In Nebraska, a hearing driver, into road rage, threatened

the lives of a deaf driver and his deaf wife. The angry

deaf driver caught up with him, and made gestures as

to say “slow down; relax, take it easy.” The road

rage driver, getting angrier and angrier, pulled out

his gun and shot at the deaf couple! The deaf couple

escaped the bullets. Police is now looking for the

road rage driver. If you are driving and you see a road

rage driver, stay out – and be safe. It is not worth it.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/ugly-road-rage/

— good deaf app or bad deaf app

We have many apps that are supposed to help the deaf

by telling them of captions, interpreters, deaf-friendly

places, etc. Apps are only as good as the accuracy of

volunteers that report in the information. If the

app says one theater always shows open captions,

but if that information is false, then deaf people

get angry. And there is a big rivalry between owners

of their own deaf apps!

— interpreters that stop interpreting during conversation

Deaf people hate it when interpreters stop signing during

conversation with hearing people. Discrimination?

Not in the case of Marsha Ireland, a deaf woman that

lives near London, Ontario. She is a member of the

Oneida tribe. When she is with other Oneida hearing

people and if they speak English, then the interpreter

is fine. But when the hearing people switch to the

Oneida language, the interpreter stops signing, because

of lack of knowledge of that language!

