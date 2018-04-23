2018/04/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 23, 2018
— a lost Coda child
A Coda was lost in a department store. A public
announcement system asked for “lost parents”
to come to the front desk to puck up their
“lost child.” The lost child was too young
to realize, and to warn, the store staff that
the parents were deaf and couldn’t hear the
public announcement! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/lost-child-or-lost-parents/
— another word for interpreter
Said an interpreter:
We are called auxiliary aides under ADA
Auxiliary has many meanings. One of them means
something that is a back up. So are interpreters
called back ups? Not so sure, because without
interpreters, the deaf people are lost!
— hearing film festivals
There are many hearing film festivals anywhere
in the world. Because of technology, film making
is much easier. Anyway, one certain deaf film
made it to 50 hearing film festivals. Did it
make it into the big screen theaters at
big movie theaters? No.
