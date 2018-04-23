2018/04/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 23, 2018

— a lost Coda child

A Coda was lost in a department store. A public

announcement system asked for “lost parents”

to come to the front desk to puck up their

“lost child.” The lost child was too young

to realize, and to warn, the store staff that

the parents were deaf and couldn’t hear the

public announcement! A picture is at:

— another word for interpreter

Said an interpreter:

We are called auxiliary aides under ADA

Auxiliary has many meanings. One of them means

something that is a back up. So are interpreters

called back ups? Not so sure, because without

interpreters, the deaf people are lost!

— hearing film festivals

There are many hearing film festivals anywhere

in the world. Because of technology, film making

is much easier. Anyway, one certain deaf film

made it to 50 hearing film festivals. Did it

make it into the big screen theaters at

big movie theaters? No.

