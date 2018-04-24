2018/04/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 24, 2018
— communicating with the birds
Razali Bin Mohamad Habidin, who is deaf, is in charge
of birds at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore. He
communicates with his birds through voice grunts,
gestures and body language. In fact he communicates
much better than other hearing bird keepers at the
bird park! And, as he admits, he does not communicate
that well with hearing people! The park curator said:
e has a way of communicating with the birds that very
few of us can that he knows if the bird is not
feeling too good
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/in-charge-of-birds/
— trend with ASL classes
For years ASL was taught in the classroom. This trend
has been changing slowly for the past several years –
towards learning ASL via social media. Not sure if
it is a good thing – because it is much easier to
make corrections face to face as opposed to
the social media.
— restaurant discrimination
In a subheader, the USA Today said:
anyone over age 6 likely has a “story of their own”
This refers to racism in restaurants. People of
color and race often face discrimination
in restaurants. It is also true of deaf people
dealing with discrimination issues in
restaurants. At a take-out restaurant,
the hearing person laughed very hard when
DeafDigest editor pointed to an item on
the wall menu. And as a Gallaudet student,
DeafDigest editor was part of a group that
were seated in an Italian restaurant but
totally ignored by waiters. After half hour
of waiting, the group left to go to another
restaurant.
