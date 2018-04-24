2018/04/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 24, 2018

— communicating with the birds

Razali Bin Mohamad Habidin, who is deaf, is in charge

of birds at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore. He

communicates with his birds through voice grunts,

gestures and body language. In fact he communicates

much better than other hearing bird keepers at the

bird park! And, as he admits, he does not communicate

that well with hearing people! The park curator said:

e has a way of communicating with the birds that very

few of us can that he knows if the bird is not

feeling too good

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/in-charge-of-birds/

— trend with ASL classes

For years ASL was taught in the classroom. This trend

has been changing slowly for the past several years –

towards learning ASL via social media. Not sure if

it is a good thing – because it is much easier to

make corrections face to face as opposed to

the social media.

— restaurant discrimination

In a subheader, the USA Today said:

anyone over age 6 likely has a “story of their own”

This refers to racism in restaurants. People of

color and race often face discrimination

in restaurants. It is also true of deaf people

dealing with discrimination issues in

restaurants. At a take-out restaurant,

the hearing person laughed very hard when

DeafDigest editor pointed to an item on

the wall menu. And as a Gallaudet student,

DeafDigest editor was part of a group that

were seated in an Italian restaurant but

totally ignored by waiters. After half hour

of waiting, the group left to go to another

restaurant.

