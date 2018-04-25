2018/04/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 25, 2018

— deaf person learns his own culture

Clarence Barber, a deaf man from Dawson City, Yukon (Canada),

is a member of a native tribe (Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation).

He, however, grew up knowing nothing about his own culture

because no one was able to communicate with him. Finally

getting an interpreter, he went to a tribe cultural event

and learned all he could about his own culture. He said:

I had no idea about my culture, I had no idea about Native

things; they were so happy to be able to chat with me

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/learning-about-culture/

— deaf invention wins prize at Johns Hopkins University

The Social Innovation Lab is part of the huge Johns

Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD) medical complex,

one of the biggest in the world. This lab encourages

inventions and innovations that will help improve

medical matters and issues. One such invention

is the see-through surgical mask. It won a

$25,000 grant from the lab.

— Amazon software engineer is deaf-blind

Michael Forzano is deaf-blind. It did not stop him

from getting a job with Amazon as software

engineer. When applying for that job, he

never told Amazon that he was deaf-blind.

He told Amazon that he has to use his own

laptop to show them the code he was able

to write, instead of using the whiteboard.

Just almost immediately he was hired.

He functions as a hearing person, not knowing

sign language and so, no need for a

deaf-blind interpreter.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— hearing screening guidelines

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

04/22/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/