2018/04/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 26, 2018

— senseless anger towards deaf people

A deaf clerk in a supermarket was assaulted

by an angry hearing person, who was asking

for assistance, thinking the request was

ignored. This is not the first time. Deaf

people have been assaulted for using ASL,

thinking gesturing was disrespectful.

Police officers have confronted deaf

people for this reason. Years ago in DC,

an angry George Washington University

student, selling donuts to raise funds,

yelled at DeafDigest editor who was walking

by. The student, thinking he was being ignored,

ran after the editor. Fortunately, the fellow

students restrained him! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/senseless-rage/

— a deaf girl shocking hearing security people

Sara Kovaliov, a 16-year old deaf Israeli girl, won the

silver medal at the Jiu Jitsu Under-18 World Championship.

At the airport in Abu Dhabi, a security guard asked

her to follow him to a room. She was worried that

it was a national security issue. She was wrong.

The security people were shocked that a deaf girl

would win a world championship silver medal against

hearing competitors. They gave her an expensive

watch as a gift!

— considered as trouble-maker parents

Hearing parents that seek additional mainstreamed

classroom support for their deaf children are

considered as trouble-makers! This was the

opinion of some weary teachers and school

administrators.

