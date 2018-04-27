2018/04/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 27, 2018
— deaf trash becomes deaf treasure
There is a famous saying – One man’s trash
is another man’s treasure. A new deaf company –
reFort, in Washington, DC, wishes to salvage
and refurbish departing Gallaudet students’
spring trash into treasure for resale for
upcoming fall students in the fall. A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/trash-to-treasure/
— stuck with a bad TV script
Marlee Matlin plays as FBI agent in the “Quantico”
TV series. Critics have said this TV series is
one of the worst ever! It is not the fault of
Marlee, but of the script writers that could
not do a good job of making it a good program.
— thrown out because of deafness, filing a lawsuit
Kayla Finacchiaro, who is deaf, was kicked out of the
Newbury College (Massachusetts) softball team. She
has filed a lawsuit, accusing the coach of throwing
her out because of her deafness. Hard to believe?
Yes!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— many hearing contacts helped a deaf man
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
04/22/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/