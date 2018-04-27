2018/04/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 27, 2018

— deaf trash becomes deaf treasure

There is a famous saying – One man’s trash

is another man’s treasure. A new deaf company –

reFort, in Washington, DC, wishes to salvage

and refurbish departing Gallaudet students’

spring trash into treasure for resale for

upcoming fall students in the fall. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/trash-to-treasure/

— stuck with a bad TV script

Marlee Matlin plays as FBI agent in the “Quantico”

TV series. Critics have said this TV series is

one of the worst ever! It is not the fault of

Marlee, but of the script writers that could

not do a good job of making it a good program.

— thrown out because of deafness, filing a lawsuit

Kayla Finacchiaro, who is deaf, was kicked out of the

Newbury College (Massachusetts) softball team. She

has filed a lawsuit, accusing the coach of throwing

her out because of her deafness. Hard to believe?

Yes!

