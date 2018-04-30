2018/04/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 30, 2018
— A deaf Republican sues the state Republican Party
Aaron Heineman, who is deaf and is a Republican, filed
ADA discrimination lawsuit against the Utah Republican
Party. He said he was promised an interpreter during
the 2016 Caucus and the Convention, but none was given him.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/filing-a-lawsuit/
— best hotel in Rome
The Forbes magazine ran a story on hotels in
Rome. It said that Hassler Roma is still
the best in Rome. That hotel is owned and
operated by deaf Roberto Wirth, and has been
in business for 135 years, handed down
through the Wirth generations, ending
with Roberto and his hearing brother.
Roberto eventually bought out his
brother and has full ownership.
— remote video interpreters; love or hate
Deaf people, especially those that live in
big cities and large metro areas, hate
remote video interpreters. They prefer
face-to-face live interpreters. There
was a story about deaf people that live
in Utah rural areas – that love remote
video interpreters. There are no
live interpreters around and so, they
feel blessed to have these video
interpreting opportunities.
