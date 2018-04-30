2018/04/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 30, 2018

— A deaf Republican sues the state Republican Party

Aaron Heineman, who is deaf and is a Republican, filed

ADA discrimination lawsuit against the Utah Republican

Party. He said he was promised an interpreter during

the 2016 Caucus and the Convention, but none was given him.

— best hotel in Rome

The Forbes magazine ran a story on hotels in

Rome. It said that Hassler Roma is still

the best in Rome. That hotel is owned and

operated by deaf Roberto Wirth, and has been

in business for 135 years, handed down

through the Wirth generations, ending

with Roberto and his hearing brother.

Roberto eventually bought out his

brother and has full ownership.

— remote video interpreters; love or hate

Deaf people, especially those that live in

big cities and large metro areas, hate

remote video interpreters. They prefer

face-to-face live interpreters. There

was a story about deaf people that live

in Utah rural areas – that love remote

video interpreters. There are no

live interpreters around and so, they

feel blessed to have these video

interpreting opportunities.

