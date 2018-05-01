2018/05/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 1, 2018

— frustrated Fire Academy applicant

Austin Freidt, who is deaf, wanted to be a firefighter.

He applied for admission to the Guilford Technical

Community College Fire Academy (NC) but was turned

down. He is not giving up the battle. In the meantime

Mark Kite Sr, who is deaf, became the fire chief

of the Yukon Volunteer Fire Company in 2009 after

working since 1977 as a volunteer fighter. Nine

years later, he is still the fire chief.

This volunteer company has 75 firefighters.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/fire-chief-is-deaf/

— discrimination against deaf supporting actors

Hollywood actually discriminates against deaf actors

despite the slow trend of deaf leading characters

in movies such as Wonderstruck, The Shape of Water,

The Tribe, The Silent Child, Baby Driver and

A Quiet Place. But we do not see supporting actors

and actresses that are deaf. This is the hidden

discrimination. These supporting actors may

only appear in 5 or 6 scenes but still very

much part of the movie plots.

— rearview mirrors

Justin Brooks, who is deaf, has graduated from

Spokane Community College truck driving program.

He already has his first truck driving job

and will be driving both long flatbeds and

commercial vans. The most important thing

in his truck driving job are rearview

mirrors. He said:

If I’m checking my mirrors, I’m going to see

those flashing lights. I think I actually

use my eyes more than a person who can hear

He is correct.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— postmaster was deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

04/29/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/