2018/05/01

— frustrated Fire Academy applicant
Austin Freidt, who is deaf, wanted to be a firefighter.
He applied for admission to the Guilford Technical
Community College Fire Academy (NC) but was turned
down. He is not giving up the battle. In the meantime
Mark Kite Sr, who is deaf, became the fire chief
of the Yukon Volunteer Fire Company in 2009 after
working since 1977 as a volunteer fighter. Nine
years later, he is still the fire chief.
This volunteer company has 75 firefighters.
— discrimination against deaf supporting actors
Hollywood actually discriminates against deaf actors
despite the slow trend of deaf leading characters
in movies such as Wonderstruck, The Shape of Water,
The Tribe, The Silent Child, Baby Driver and
A Quiet Place. But we do not see supporting actors
and actresses that are deaf. This is the hidden
discrimination. These supporting actors may
only appear in 5 or 6 scenes but still very
much part of the movie plots.
— rearview mirrors
Justin Brooks, who is deaf, has graduated from
Spokane Community College truck driving program.
He already has his first truck driving job
and will be driving both long flatbeds and
commercial vans. The most important thing
in his truck driving job are rearview
mirrors. He said:
If I’m checking my mirrors, I’m going to see
those flashing lights. I think I actually
use my eyes more than a person who can hear
He is correct.
