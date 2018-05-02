2018/05/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 2, 2018
— ASL teacher pulled out of class and escorted out of building
Arlenne Negron taught ASL at a high school in Pasco County
(Florida). All of a sudden school officials showed up in
her classroom and pulled her out and pushed her out of the
building! The school wanted to cancel the ASL classes in
middle of the semester because of budgetary concerns.
For some reason the classes continued, forcing the
school officials to physically force her out.
As a result her hearing students are planning to
show up at the next Pasco County School Board
meetng to make a big issue out of it!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/escorted-out-of-building/
— mayor insults the deaf
Mayor Dave Cull, during an angry moment at a
council meeting, yelled at a hearing person,
saying:
Are you deaf or stupid?
Maybe the mayor used the word “deaf” as a joke,
but the deaf community felt insulted. They
felt that their deafness should never be
mentioned as an example. It took place
in Dunedin, New Zealand, and he apologized.
— deaf in violent protest is a mayoral candidate
Connell Crooms, who is deaf, has put up his candidacy
for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida. He is not part
of either party – Democratic or Republican.
Crooms was arrested during a violent protest last
year; police officers jumped on him; all he did
was to just protest at a rally. All charges were
dropped against him however.
