2018/05/02

— ASL teacher pulled out of class and escorted out of building

Arlenne Negron taught ASL at a high school in Pasco County

(Florida). All of a sudden school officials showed up in

her classroom and pulled her out and pushed her out of the

building! The school wanted to cancel the ASL classes in

middle of the semester because of budgetary concerns.

For some reason the classes continued, forcing the

school officials to physically force her out.

As a result her hearing students are planning to

show up at the next Pasco County School Board

meetng to make a big issue out of it!

— mayor insults the deaf

Mayor Dave Cull, during an angry moment at a

council meeting, yelled at a hearing person,

saying:

Are you deaf or stupid?

Maybe the mayor used the word “deaf” as a joke,

but the deaf community felt insulted. They

felt that their deafness should never be

mentioned as an example. It took place

in Dunedin, New Zealand, and he apologized.

— deaf in violent protest is a mayoral candidate

Connell Crooms, who is deaf, has put up his candidacy

for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida. He is not part

of either party – Democratic or Republican.

Crooms was arrested during a violent protest last

year; police officers jumped on him; all he did

was to just protest at a rally. All charges were

dropped against him however.

