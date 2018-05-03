2018/05/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 3, 2018

— British deaf and Polish deaf marriage-partnership

Piers (a deaf British man) and his wife Magdalena

(a deaf Polish woman) own a Bed and Breakfast inn

called Summerhouse Bed and Breakfast. It is in

Pensford, Somerset in Great Britain. They communicate

with their deaf guests via combination of British,

Polish and international sign languages. For the

hearing guests, they use gestures, notes and

picture charts. Works very well either way. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/bed-and-breakfast-inn-deaf-owned/

— can get captions on two weeks notice, ugh!

A Minnesota federal judge ordered The Fabulous

Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri to provide

either open or closed captions – as long as the

request is with two weeks notice. Ugh! Yes,

because deaf people may want to watch a movie

at the last minute – and they are out of luck.

Also, the judge may not realize deaf people hate

captioning devices (for closed captions).

— deaf performers in a forgotten skill

Mime (or pantomine) is a skill that is being seen less

and less nowadays. It was written up in a web posting.

This is sad. Before Bernard Bragg became a widely

acclaimed deaf actor, he was the #1 mime in the

San Francisco Bay area, with his own TV show.

Also there was another great deaf mime – Miko.

And the World Mime Organisation has recognized

the strong roles of the deaf in that field.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— McCay Vernon, remembering him

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

04/29/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/