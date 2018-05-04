2018/05/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 4, 2018

— a comment by a federal judge

In an interview, Judge Ronald M. Gould, not deaf and

serving the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit,

said:

To deny a deaf person an ASL interpreter, when ASL is their

primary language, is same as denying a Spanish interpreter

to a person who speaks Spanish as their primary language.

The judge is correct. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/no-interpreter-is-terrible/

— retail store employee policy

A retail store has a policy. Everytime a deaf

person is hired to work on the floor and to help

hearing customers, a hearing team member must

work together, and go where the deaf person goes!

If there are communication problems, then the

hearing person joins in to help out. If no

problems, the hearing person stays away.

— big reason for taking ASL classes

High school kids are kids. In some high schools

ASL classes are popular with them – for one

big reason. To become teachers of the deaf, no.

To become ASL interpreters, no. Because a family

member is deaf, no. The big reason is that

they want to communicate in hidden codes that

no one else would understand, especially in the

crowded high school hallways! Silly? Yes, but

teenagers are teenagers, always worried about

peer pressure!

Deaf jobs – latest update (latest job – Deaf Actor)

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

(latest job – Deaf Actor)

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— case manager

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

04/29/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/