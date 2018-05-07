2018/05/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 7, 2018

— Deaf Market or Hearing Market

There was a “Deaf Shark Tank” event in

Washington, DC, sponsored by Gallaudet,

that was open to all deaf entrepreneurs.

Eight such deaf entrepreneurs came up

with their start-up ideas, hoping to

win the top prize. How many ideas were

aimed at the Deaf Market and also how

many were for the Hearing Market?

Six such proposals were for the Deaf

whereas two other proposals were for

the Hearing. The winner was for the

Deaf Market – see-through surgical mask.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/one-word-is-missing/

— certified interpreters or student interpreters

An angry interpreting advocate spoke out –

saying interpreting agencies do not

care about quality; deaf people are cheated

when student (inexperienced) interpreters

show up at highly important events! Is

it true? Unfortunately for DeafDigest

editor, yes, as he had some important

meetings that were messed up by

student interpreters that could not

understand ASL.

— a successful deaf event

Deaf people are sad that deaf clubs are

closing up. Yet, one woman started a

deaf club that meets once a month. It

started with 20 people and has grown

to nearly 100 people. It is unusual

because it was a hearing woman that

started a deaf club for one reason –

so that she can learn sign language

by socializing with deaf members.

And it is not taking place at a

deaf club headquarters but at a

hearing pub – in Great Britain!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf pilots and deaf helicopter pilots

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

05/06/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/