2018/05/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 8, 2018

— a possible scary situation with the cops

There was a big story of a hearing man buying

candy at a convenience store, and was almost

arrested by a police officer. The officer,

wearing plain clothes, thought it was a

theft of candy. It is scary if it happened

to a deaf person! What if the police officer

screamed behind a deaf person’s back, thinking

he stole the candy? Just too scary. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/scary-purchase/

— cannot read or write

The World Health Organization, which is part of

the United Nations, said that almost 80 percent

of the deaf all over the world, cannot read or

write. True or false? Don’t know as DeafDigest

editor is always wary of statistics that look

too bad to be true!

— mocking the deafness of a famous person

There was a story today about Comedy Central

people mocking Marlee Matlin’s deafness.

Two examples:

Seth McFarlane crudely imitating a deaf person with

deaf actress Marlee Matlin (watching him)

and

Everyone mocked Matlin’s deafness

DeafDigest is not laughing. It is not funny.

