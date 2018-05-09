2018/05/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 9, 2018
— to be deaf and to be Democrat in Indiana
Indiana is a Republican Party stronghold. It did not
prevent a deaf woman – Kim Mettache, a Democrat,
from running for three different seats –
in the Democratic convention, in the Dyer
town council and for the state Secretary of State
and Treasurer. Running for three seats in one
election is unusual but Kim is an unusual
person. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/three-seats-in-one-election/
— creating a sign for a White House leader
The deaf of New Zealand invented a sign to identify
a White House leader. The sign would be a hand on top
of the head with fingers waving back and forth.
Is this sign an insult? No – deaf people all over
the world tend to create signs that would immediately
identify famous people!
— a world-famous play closes up
One of the world’s most famous theatrical plays
is “Children of a Lesser God.” The original play
featured the late Phyllis Frelich as Sarah. This
play was revived and shown again on Broadway –
and it will closed up soon. Reason? According
to a newspaper story:
its’ run shortened because of weak sales
It is disappointing.
