2018/05/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 9, 2018

— to be deaf and to be Democrat in Indiana

Indiana is a Republican Party stronghold. It did not

prevent a deaf woman – Kim Mettache, a Democrat,

from running for three different seats –

in the Democratic convention, in the Dyer

town council and for the state Secretary of State

and Treasurer. Running for three seats in one

election is unusual but Kim is an unusual

person. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/three-seats-in-one-election/

— creating a sign for a White House leader

The deaf of New Zealand invented a sign to identify

a White House leader. The sign would be a hand on top

of the head with fingers waving back and forth.

Is this sign an insult? No – deaf people all over

the world tend to create signs that would immediately

identify famous people!

— a world-famous play closes up

One of the world’s most famous theatrical plays

is “Children of a Lesser God.” The original play

featured the late Phyllis Frelich as Sarah. This

play was revived and shown again on Broadway –

and it will closed up soon. Reason? According

to a newspaper story:

its’ run shortened because of weak sales

It is disappointing.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— backgammon, world ranked deaf player

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

05/06/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/