2018/05/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 10, 2018

— deaf employees banned from using ASL at work?

Albertsons, a supermarket chain, is being sued for requiring

Spanish-speaking employees to speak English on the job.

What if Albertsons had many deaf employees at one supermarket

location and tried to ban ASL from being spoken on the premises?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/language-confusion-everywhere/

— prisoners interpreting for prisoners

In Louisiana, hearing prisoners could apply

to enroll in an intepreting program to

become interpreters for their fellow

prisoners that are deaf. Good or bad?

Intepreters are supposed to follow code

of ethics and maintain professionalism

while interpreting. Would these hearing

prisoners (lifers or long term) be

bound, with conscience to these rules

and ethics? Escape from prison is often

#1 on their thoughts.

— top hearing chef tries to help deaf chefs

Hearing chef Adam Perry Lang is famous for one

big reason – he switched from French style

restaurants to BBQ restaurants! Anyway, as

a young man he saw a deaf man working in

a kitchen of a restaurant in France. Never

forgotting the deaf, he has made it his goal

to hire and train deaf chefs for his restaurant

in Los Angeles. If you are deaf and love

working in the kitchen do look up Adam Perry

Lang at his APL Restaurant in Los Angeles.

