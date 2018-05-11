2018/05/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 11, 2018

— baseball traitor helps deaf-owned business

Albert Pujols is one of the best baseball players

right now. For a long time he played for St Louis

Cardinals, but left to join the Los Angeles Angels.

Many fans in St Louis still call him the traitor.

Yet he took time to help endorse a deaf owned

novelties business in the St Louis area. We do

not find famous athletes doing that for small,

deaf owned businesses, but Pujols did.

— red tape discrimination with deaf truck driving students

— red tape discrimination with deaf truck driving students

A deaf man from Alabama who just graduated from a truck

driving program said he had to wait six months to

get medical clearance waiver because of deafness

and also to get learners’ permit to attend classes.

A hearing truck driving student shows up for school

and gets admitted within maybe just a few days.

For that deaf student from Alabama – six months

wait. Discrimination, yes even though federal

government allows deaf truck drivers!

— a newspaper story about a $22-an-hour job

The USA Today ran a story that headlined:

He went from jail to a $22-an-hour job

While it is not easy for ex-prisoners (hearing)

to get these $22.00 per hour jobs, it is just

almost impossible for deaf ex-prisoners to get

these same high paying jobs. There are many,

unfortunately, deaf prisoners. Once they are

released, their job prospects are not bright.

But for a few selected hearing prisoners, their

job prospects are bright. Prison discrimination?

Yes, unfortunately for deaf prisoners.

