2018/05/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 14, 2018

— deaf role in a different kind of Shakespearian play

Nadia Nadarajah is deaf and she was shocked when the director

of Hamlet, a Shakepearian play, offered her a role in that

play. She accepted. This play is different – because all

of the actors are female. The director wanted the play

to be different while at the same time, showing the

audience that it didn’t matter if the actors were

male or female! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-character-in-hearing-shakespearian-play/

— deaf-owned greenhouse in Ohio

In Bowling Green, Ohio, one of the biggest greenhouses is

Klotz Floral Design & Garden. This business opened up in

1918 by a deaf husband-deaf wife team. Several generations

later, this business continues as the biggest greenhouse

in the city. Customers that enter the greenhouse would have

no clue that the founders were deaf.

— lake police screaming at all boaters

Lone Star Law is a TV program about Texas

wildlife law enforcement officers, trying

to enforce laws of nature in the state.

One segment showed a drowning of a recreational

boater. The officers arrived at the lake,

and screamed for all boaters to move out

and to stay clear – so that they can do the

investigation. What if the boaters were

deaf and unaware of the commotion going on?

Could be pretty much scary.

