2018/05/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 15, 2018

— AI claim, true or not true

A Microsoft spokesperson said that with AI,

closed caption accuracy is promised even if

it has to caption a scene where two hearing

people are screaming at each other. True

or not true? DeafDigest is skeptical. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/screams-being-captioned/

— police decision: deaf woman arguing with hearing woman

At a gas station in Chicago, a deaf woman got into an

argument with a hearing woman. Police came over.

The police officer was not able to communicate with

the deaf woman, but listened to what the hearing woman

said (that the deaf woman pushed her during the

argument). For reasons of not being able to

communicate, the police officer did not arrest the

deaf woman. But later on, after reviewing the incident

the hearing woman was arrested for battery! It is

not known why the police officer never got an

interpreter – but at any rate, it was determined

the hearing woman was not telling the truth.

— innocently getting into trouble during airflight

A deaf person that behaves perfectly as an airline

passenger still can get into trouble and risk getting

kicked out! The flight attendant has a list of

passengers that need special attention – ie a

deaf passenger. But if the deaf person, for some

reason, is not on the list, then the flight

attendant may have no way of knowing about it.

And if the deaf passenger “ignores” flight

attendant’s questions, then the risk is getting

kicked off the plane! This is not a joke. It

happened to one deaf passenger!

