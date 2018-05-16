2018/05/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 16, 2018
— DEAF 108 in Florida
What is DEAF 108? No one knows in Lee County in Florida.
Suddenly a graffiti artist wrote “DEAF 108” at many
locations in the county. Is it deaf-related? Is it
gang-related? Or is it something else? A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf108/
— ADA violation: refusing to communicate with deaf customers
Is it a violation of ADA if a business place, without
interpreters, refuses to write to the deaf customer
with a pad and pen? DeafDigest think so – ADA says
businesses are required to take whatever steps necessary
to communicate with the deaf – and that includes
pad and pen. Not every deaf person requires an
interpreter because clearly written notes will do.
— one reason to hate the portable movie captioning devices
Do add this to the list why deaf people hate these
portable movie captioning devices:
that hearing people sit behind the deaf and look over
the deaf person’s shoulder and complain that the captions
bother them!
