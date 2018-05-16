2018/05/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 16, 2018

— DEAF 108 in Florida

What is DEAF 108? No one knows in Lee County in Florida.

Suddenly a graffiti artist wrote “DEAF 108” at many

locations in the county. Is it deaf-related? Is it

gang-related? Or is it something else? A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf108/

— ADA violation: refusing to communicate with deaf customers

Is it a violation of ADA if a business place, without

interpreters, refuses to write to the deaf customer

with a pad and pen? DeafDigest think so – ADA says

businesses are required to take whatever steps necessary

to communicate with the deaf – and that includes

pad and pen. Not every deaf person requires an

interpreter because clearly written notes will do.

— one reason to hate the portable movie captioning devices

Do add this to the list why deaf people hate these

portable movie captioning devices:

that hearing people sit behind the deaf and look over

the deaf person’s shoulder and complain that the captions

bother them!

