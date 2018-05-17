2018/05/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 17, 2018
— deaf stepfather’s big shock
Deaf Hank Blankenship became a stepfather when he married
Deaf Deidre, and immediately became a role model father
for her two children. That took place 14 years ago.
They both had two more children for a total of four
in the family. The two stepchildren wanted a legal
father, not a stepfather and the two younger children
wanted the older stepchildren to becme their full
brother and sister. They came up with a plan –
to give Hank the adoption papers at a surprise
home event. The shocked Hank quickly accepted
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/young-stepfather-and-older-father/
— Marlee Matlin shuts up the Yanny and Laurel question
Right now, Yanny and Laurel is a fad, a trick voice
from an audio. Many hearing people think the audio
said Yanny while many other hearing people also think
this same audio said Laurel. Marlee Matlin, who is deaf,
was asked this question – Yanny or Laurel. She said:
Yanni or Laurel? Don’t ask me. I can’t hear
Her comment won over many people!
— second reason to hate the portable captioning device
Yesterday DeafDigest said that hearing people look
over deaf person’s shoulder in a movie theater
and complain that the portable captioning device
bothers them. Here is the second reason – a deaf
person must balance the device with popcorn and
soda and candy and in case of women, their
purses. Must have 5 or 6 hands instead of two
hands to carry all that stuff!
