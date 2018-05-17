2018/05/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 17, 2018

— deaf stepfather’s big shock

Deaf Hank Blankenship became a stepfather when he married

Deaf Deidre, and immediately became a role model father

for her two children. That took place 14 years ago.

They both had two more children for a total of four

in the family. The two stepchildren wanted a legal

father, not a stepfather and the two younger children

wanted the older stepchildren to becme their full

brother and sister. They came up with a plan –

to give Hank the adoption papers at a surprise

home event. The shocked Hank quickly accepted

the plan. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/young-stepfather-and-older-father/

— Marlee Matlin shuts up the Yanny and Laurel question

Right now, Yanny and Laurel is a fad, a trick voice

from an audio. Many hearing people think the audio

said Yanny while many other hearing people also think

this same audio said Laurel. Marlee Matlin, who is deaf,

was asked this question – Yanny or Laurel. She said:

Yanni or Laurel? Don’t ask me. I can’t hear

Her comment won over many people!

— second reason to hate the portable captioning device

Yesterday DeafDigest said that hearing people look

over deaf person’s shoulder in a movie theater

and complain that the portable captioning device

bothers them. Here is the second reason – a deaf

person must balance the device with popcorn and

soda and candy and in case of women, their

purses. Must have 5 or 6 hands instead of two

hands to carry all that stuff!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf man still jailed despite given court dismissal

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

05/13/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/