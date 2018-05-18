2018/05/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 18, 2018
— from a Deaf Hero to a Hearing Hero
From a Deaf Hero to a Hearing Hero (not implanted
with a CI)? In an interview, Nyle DiMarco said that
The Marvel was a deaf hero in the comic books.
Yet, when Marvel Cinematic Universe made a movie
out of The Marvel, this character was shown
as a Hearing Hero! Discrimination? Yes!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-hero-or-hearing-hero/
— lying with facts on online dating sites
A deaf woman admitted she lied by putting down false facts
about herself, including hiding her deafness on these
online dating sites. She felt that if she mentioned her
deafness, she would not get any dates! Did it work? She
got one date, without telling him of her deafness. Near
the end of her date she admitted she was deaf. Hard to
say if lying went well – because she said it was just
a “practice” date! She, however, did not mention if
she got a second date from him.
— different way of working with the police
More police departments work with deaf organizations
and deaf agencies to improve relationships with the
deaf. This one in Lubbock, Texas is different.
The contact person is Lori Whitefield; she is deaf,
and while she works with different organizations in
the area, she does not represent a single deaf
organization! If this different approach works, then
it is great.
