2018/05/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 18, 2018

— from a Deaf Hero to a Hearing Hero

From a Deaf Hero to a Hearing Hero (not implanted

with a CI)? In an interview, Nyle DiMarco said that

The Marvel was a deaf hero in the comic books.

Yet, when Marvel Cinematic Universe made a movie

out of The Marvel, this character was shown

as a Hearing Hero! Discrimination? Yes!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-hero-or-hearing-hero/

— lying with facts on online dating sites

A deaf woman admitted she lied by putting down false facts

about herself, including hiding her deafness on these

online dating sites. She felt that if she mentioned her

deafness, she would not get any dates! Did it work? She

got one date, without telling him of her deafness. Near

the end of her date she admitted she was deaf. Hard to

say if lying went well – because she said it was just

a “practice” date! She, however, did not mention if

she got a second date from him.

— different way of working with the police

More police departments work with deaf organizations

and deaf agencies to improve relationships with the

deaf. This one in Lubbock, Texas is different.

The contact person is Lori Whitefield; she is deaf,

and while she works with different organizations in

the area, she does not represent a single deaf

organization! If this different approach works, then

it is great.

