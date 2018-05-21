2018/05/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 21, 2018

— a very disappointing comment by a mayor

Gerard Landry, not deaf, is the mayor of Denham

Springs, Louisiana, a city of some 10,400 people.

In a newspaper interview, he said, in part:

my parents were deaf mutes

A son, in an important position, insulting his

parents as deaf-mutes! How so disappointing!

— confession by a deaf attorney

Attorney Spencer Kontnik, Denver, CO, is

deaf. He does not know ASL and communicates

via lipreading and speech. He said, in a

newspaper interview:

I have definitely been guilty of acting like

I understand what people are saying but I really

don’t know what they’re talking about.

This is the reason why deaf people are good

at smiling and nodding their heads and faking

their way through. DeafDigest editor is no better!

— 5th world’s most used sign language out of luck

There was an annoucement that the 2018 FIFA

World Cup Russia will broadcast four sign

language videos during the big event to keep

deaf fans updated on the game results. Soccer

is the most popular sport in the world, meaning

that the World Cup is equal to our Super Bowl.

Anyway, what are these four sign language vidoes?

Meaning the 5th sign language will not be taped

for the enjoyment of deaf fans!

