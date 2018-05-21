2018/05/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 21, 2018
— a very disappointing comment by a mayor
Gerard Landry, not deaf, is the mayor of Denham
Springs, Louisiana, a city of some 10,400 people.
In a newspaper interview, he said, in part:
my parents were deaf mutes
A son, in an important position, insulting his
parents as deaf-mutes! How so disappointing!
— confession by a deaf attorney
Attorney Spencer Kontnik, Denver, CO, is
deaf. He does not know ASL and communicates
via lipreading and speech. He said, in a
newspaper interview:
I have definitely been guilty of acting like
I understand what people are saying but I really
don’t know what they’re talking about.
This is the reason why deaf people are good
at smiling and nodding their heads and faking
their way through. DeafDigest editor is no better!
— 5th world’s most used sign language out of luck
There was an annoucement that the 2018 FIFA
World Cup Russia will broadcast four sign
language videos during the big event to keep
deaf fans updated on the game results. Soccer
is the most popular sport in the world, meaning
that the World Cup is equal to our Super Bowl.
Anyway, what are these four sign language vidoes?
Meaning the 5th sign language will not be taped
for the enjoyment of deaf fans!
