2018/05/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 22, 2018

— which is better – captions or subtitles

A deaf media person said, on a web site that

captions look faster but hard to follow,

while subtitles are easy to follow with

better positioning on the screen. But

captions will give background noise,

such as door knocking, phone ringing, etc.

The subtitles do not have it. Which is

best? Your choice! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/subtitles-vs-captions/

— trucker shortage an opportunity for the deaf

Today’s newspapers said:

America doesn’t have enough truckers

What this means is opportunity for more

deaf people to become truck drivers!

Hope this happens.

— very scary in Florida

Sinkholes are always scary; Florida has a number

of these sinkholes. There was a story today of

four sinkholes in a central Florida retirement

community. That community is The Villages, which

is where a good number of deaf retirees reside.

DeafDigest just hopes nothing happens to our

deaf friends at The Villages.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— hypnotism and the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

05/20/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/