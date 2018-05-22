2018/05/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 22, 2018
— which is better – captions or subtitles
A deaf media person said, on a web site that
captions look faster but hard to follow,
while subtitles are easy to follow with
better positioning on the screen. But
captions will give background noise,
such as door knocking, phone ringing, etc.
The subtitles do not have it. Which is
best? Your choice! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/subtitles-vs-captions/
— trucker shortage an opportunity for the deaf
Today’s newspapers said:
America doesn’t have enough truckers
What this means is opportunity for more
deaf people to become truck drivers!
Hope this happens.
— very scary in Florida
Sinkholes are always scary; Florida has a number
of these sinkholes. There was a story today of
four sinkholes in a central Florida retirement
community. That community is The Villages, which
is where a good number of deaf retirees reside.
DeafDigest just hopes nothing happens to our
deaf friends at The Villages.
