2018/05/23

— reasons why babies cry
When a baby cries, there is a reason – wet diapers,
hunger, seeking attention, etc. Hearing parents
may be able to figure out these cries. Deaf
parents may find this task difficult. There
is a new app which tells the deaf parents
why their babies are crying. A picture of
this app is at:
http://deafdigest.com/app-tells-deaf-parents-why-babies-cry/
Now, what about an app that tells dog lovers that
cannot hear or understand why their dogs cry!
— a scary police non-incident
Yesterday DeafDigest editor was walking in
downtown Washington, DC. All of a sudden
someone on a bicycle had to change directions
to avoid knocking down the DeafDigest editor.
It was a police officer. He was probably
screaming and yelling to “get out of the way”
but got no response. No one wants incidents
(or accidents) with police officers.
— blueblood in deaf family
Dummy Hoy started a blueblood family. He
was a famous major league player that
advocates nowadays push for his hall
of fame induction. One hearing son
became a judge; another hearing son
became a state legislator. His
nephew was the leading baker of
breads in Los Angeles. Hoy himself
never went to Gallaudet but has
baseball/softball fields named after
him. Before he became a baseball pro,
he owned a shoe repair business
in Ohio.
