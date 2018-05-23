2018/05/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 23, 2018

— reasons why babies cry

When a baby cries, there is a reason – wet diapers,

hunger, seeking attention, etc. Hearing parents

may be able to figure out these cries. Deaf

parents may find this task difficult. There

is a new app which tells the deaf parents

why their babies are crying. A picture of

this app is at:

http://deafdigest.com/app-tells-deaf-parents-why-babies-cry/

Now, what about an app that tells dog lovers that

cannot hear or understand why their dogs cry!

— a scary police non-incident

Yesterday DeafDigest editor was walking in

downtown Washington, DC. All of a sudden

someone on a bicycle had to change directions

to avoid knocking down the DeafDigest editor.

It was a police officer. He was probably

screaming and yelling to “get out of the way”

but got no response. No one wants incidents

(or accidents) with police officers.

— blueblood in deaf family

Dummy Hoy started a blueblood family. He

was a famous major league player that

advocates nowadays push for his hall

of fame induction. One hearing son

became a judge; another hearing son

became a state legislator. His

nephew was the leading baker of

breads in Los Angeles. Hoy himself

never went to Gallaudet but has

baseball/softball fields named after

him. Before he became a baseball pro,

he owned a shoe repair business

in Ohio.

