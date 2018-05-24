2018/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2018
— famous deaf person being ignored by hearing
Model/actor Nyle DiMarco is just about the world’s
best known deaf person. He never stops advocating
for the rights and needs of the deaf. Yet,
he has dealt with fashion people that won’t
hire him because of his deafness. And even
during his modeling sessions, photographers
do not consult him on picture-taking
ideas. It is not surprising. Scared
hearing people would make bad decisions
just to avoid discussing issues with the deaf.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/motto-for-hearing-people/
— pointing and yelling at deaf in voting booths
Are deaf people left alone while entering a
voting booth to vote in a public election?
An activist pretended to be deaf in the
polling place. She said that voting officials
would point their fingers and do a lot of
yelling at her. This incident did not happen
in USA but in Barbados where many hearing
people still think deaf people are helpless!
— pilot program can be scary
A pilot program is nothing more than just an
experiment. Anyway the Lincoln Grand Cinema
(Lincoln, Nebraska) will be showing open
captions twice a week through August 1st.
It starts with the wildly popular
Solo: A Star Wars Story. Possibly many
deaf people will show up, because they
love Star Wars movies. Will these deaf
people continue to watch other open
captioned movies after the Star Wars
showing? If attendance is low with
these other films, then DeafDigest
is afraid Lincoln Grand Cinema may
reconsider their pilot program (at
least after August 1st).
