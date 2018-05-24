2018/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2018

— famous deaf person being ignored by hearing

Model/actor Nyle DiMarco is just about the world’s

best known deaf person. He never stops advocating

for the rights and needs of the deaf. Yet,

he has dealt with fashion people that won’t

hire him because of his deafness. And even

during his modeling sessions, photographers

do not consult him on picture-taking

ideas. It is not surprising. Scared

hearing people would make bad decisions

just to avoid discussing issues with the deaf.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/motto-for-hearing-people/

— pointing and yelling at deaf in voting booths

Are deaf people left alone while entering a

voting booth to vote in a public election?

An activist pretended to be deaf in the

polling place. She said that voting officials

would point their fingers and do a lot of

yelling at her. This incident did not happen

in USA but in Barbados where many hearing

people still think deaf people are helpless!

— pilot program can be scary

A pilot program is nothing more than just an

experiment. Anyway the Lincoln Grand Cinema

(Lincoln, Nebraska) will be showing open

captions twice a week through August 1st.

It starts with the wildly popular

Solo: A Star Wars Story. Possibly many

deaf people will show up, because they

love Star Wars movies. Will these deaf

people continue to watch other open

captioned movies after the Star Wars

showing? If attendance is low with

these other films, then DeafDigest

is afraid Lincoln Grand Cinema may

reconsider their pilot program (at

least after August 1st).

