2018/05/25

— Deaf Cake Boss to challenge Cake Boss

Cake Boss is a famous reality TV cable program about

a bakery in New Jersey, making any and all kinds of

cakes. What about a Deaf Cake Boss? There is one

in Miami, Florida – Mayra Cakes, a deaf wife-deaf

husband bakery team. Mayra bakes the cakes,

and Jason does all the design work on these

cakes. They have just opened up up their

own bakery and hiring the deaf. Mayre’s

shirt says “Queen of Cakes.” Very possibly

they are the #1 Deaf Cakemaker in USA.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/mayra-cakes-miami/

— 2018 so far a great year for Marlee

Marlee Matlin may not be compared with actresses

her age. Many talented actresses have hard time

finding roles – because of age discrimination.

This is a sad fact of life in Hollywood! But

Marlee? So far this year through first five

months, she already had three roles –

ABC’s Quantico, Syfy’s The Magicians

and now this Sundance Now’s This Close.

Said Marlee:

three very, very different roles, and I’m

very excited about the fact that there’s

opportunity to play different characters

on different outlets

And 2018 has seven months to go, so how

many more great roles for her this year?

— a worry about medicaid and the deaf

A deaf leader said:

People who need it, they could get pushed out of

the program

This refers to deaf people on SSDI, which is part

of the confusing medicaid rules. These rules

got more confusing because of the White House

insistence that those that can work but are

getting benefits, should rejoin the labor

force. But every state has their own medicaid

(SSDI) rules!

