2018/05/28

— Deaflympics and the criminal element

Do criminals get involved with the Deaflympics in

hopes of pocketing the funds for themselves?

In 2011, the Winter Deaflympics was cancelled at

the last minute in Slovakia because Jaromí Ruda,

the games chair, pocketed the funds for himself.

And now this – Deaflympics president Valery Rukhledev,

a Russian, has been accused of the same thing –

stealing money for himself. The theft has nothing

to do with the Deaflympics, but of a deaf organization

in Russia. Still, associating the Deaflympics with

these two criminals can be scary! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaflympics-boss/

(this just in – Rukhledev has been relieved of his

presidency for two months; an acting president

has been appointed – in his stead – at least until

the Russian courts sort out this mess)

— Starbucks and the deaf

Starbucks will close in the afternoon of

May 29th for training and re-training on

the sensitivity of dealing with all types

of customers and non-customers. Was

Starbucks bad to the deaf? There was a

lawsuit in New York some years back,

accusing Starbucks of discriminating

against the deaf. DeafDigest editor,

who loves Starbucks coffee, has never

dealt with discrimination in the

coffee place. He, however, has faced

a lot of discriminatory issues in many

other places – but never at Starbucks!

So, was Starbucks really that bad to

the deaf?

— sign language song confused as dancing

In Iran, dancing is considered doing something

evil. A group of deaf girls signed their

song during a performance. The officials

stopped it. They said it is dancing, not

signing! In other words, there is no Sign

Language freedom in Iran.

