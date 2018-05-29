2018/05/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 29, 2018

— a deaf winemaker

There are not too many deaf people in the

cut-throat world of competitive winemaking;

there are deaf people that make wine as

a hobby, at home, but not professionally.

Teisha Sauve, who is deaf and loves wines

at home, is a professional winemaker

with the Stonehouse Wines in

Quebec. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-winemaker/

— $80,000 a year jobs available for deaf

From time to time DeafDigest mentions issues

re the deaf and these truck driving jobs.

There was a headline in a newspaper story

today which said:

few want an $80,000 job driving trucks

Truck driving is hard work; it is a challenge

for anyone – male, female, hearing, deaf!

— an apology or a joke

A deaf couple entered a shopping mall. The security

guard asked to look at the handbag the deaf woman

was carrying. The handbag zipper was stuck and she

couldn’t open it. She gestured the guard to please

wait until she could finally open the handbag.

Instead the couple was roughed up physically by

the guard and thrown out of the building. The

angry couple confronted the mall management.

The management instructed the security guard

to apologize to the deaf couple. Instead the

guard laughed very hard as if it was a joke.

Not satisfied, the deaf couple is contemplating

further action.

