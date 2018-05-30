2018/05/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 30, 2018
— a big problem with diversity
What is diversity? Most people would say –
people of race and people of gender.
This is correct – but one thing is
missing – disability! This was the
argument deaf model Nyle DiMarco pointed
out, disagreeing with a post in
Huffington Post. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/people-of-diversity/
— lesson from Roseanne being fired
A newspaper headline said:
Lesson from Roseanne: Look for racist tweets before hiring
We have “deaf hate deaf” videos; these
videos show angry deaf explaining why
they hate some other deaf people. Who
knows – deaf schools and deaf agencies
may look at these videos first before
deciding to hire or not to hire deaf job
applicants! No one wants to hire
troublemakers.
— deaf kicked out of bus
A deaf person got on a bus. The bus driver
told the deaf person to find a seat and
sit down. The deaf person did not
understand. The angry bus driver
confronted the deaf man and kicked
him out of the bus! A sympathetic
passenger told the deaf man that
he was supposed to sit down. Anyway
a protest has been filed with the city.
The city has given an apology to the
deaf man, but the bus driver has
not been punished!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf in oil field job in Alaska
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
05/27/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/