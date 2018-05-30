2018/05/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 30, 2018

— a big problem with diversity

What is diversity? Most people would say –

people of race and people of gender.

This is correct – but one thing is

missing – disability! This was the

argument deaf model Nyle DiMarco pointed

out, disagreeing with a post in

Huffington Post. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/people-of-diversity/

— lesson from Roseanne being fired

A newspaper headline said:

Lesson from Roseanne: Look for racist tweets before hiring

We have “deaf hate deaf” videos; these

videos show angry deaf explaining why

they hate some other deaf people. Who

knows – deaf schools and deaf agencies

may look at these videos first before

deciding to hire or not to hire deaf job

applicants! No one wants to hire

troublemakers.

— deaf kicked out of bus

A deaf person got on a bus. The bus driver

told the deaf person to find a seat and

sit down. The deaf person did not

understand. The angry bus driver

confronted the deaf man and kicked

him out of the bus! A sympathetic

passenger told the deaf man that

he was supposed to sit down. Anyway

a protest has been filed with the city.

The city has given an apology to the

deaf man, but the bus driver has

not been punished!

