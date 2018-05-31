2018/05/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 31, 2018

— Daughter of a Basketball Wife is deaf

Basketball Wives is a popular TV reality

show, consisting of wives, girl friends

and ex’es of these well known basketball

stars. They complain to each other, stab

each other in the back and do plenty of

badmouthing. Anyway Wife Jackie Christie’s

daughter is Ta’Kari Lee. Both women have

not spoken to each other in years.

Ta’Kari Lee just revealed her deafness.

She said that she is 70 percent deaf

in her left ear and 30 percent deaf in

the right ear. She, however, functions

as a hearing paerson. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-daughter-of-basketball-wife/

— Starbucks’ math

Starbucks closed all of its stores to host a

nationwide workshop to train employees to be

sensitive to the needs of customers, the

deaf included. Look at Starbucks’ math:

175,000 employees

8,000 stores

How many of these employees have served

coffee for deaf customers? And how many

stores have been patronized by the deaf?

Even one employee admitted when she is

rushed, a long line facing her, she

tends to be impatient and gruff with

a difficult hearing customer.

Just hope the workshop pays off well

when a deaf person asks for a Starbucks

coffee!

— watching a deaf prisoner because of his deafness

A crime report in a newspaper said:

deaf person was placed in a holding cell all night

where an officer could “keep an eye on” him

because he was deaf

Do officers keep an eye on a deaf prisoner and

not on hearing prisoners? Don’t know!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Japanese eugenics and the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

05/27/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/