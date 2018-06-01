2018/06/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 1, 2018

— most deaf-friendly airline

Which airline is the most deaf-friendly? According to a

travel blogger, Virgin Airlines is. This is interesting

inasmuch as owner Richard Branson, not deaf, is one of

the world’s most controversial businessmen! A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/owner-of-deaf-friendly-airline/

— a Deaf Room

American School for the Deaf (CT) has opened

a Deaf Room, formally known as the Rockwell’s

Visual Communications Center. This room has

the following:

16 foot screen in front of the room that shows

everything

several smaller screens that show captions

video production equipment for hands-on use

special loudspeaker that vibrates

FM system that hooks up hearing aids, CI’s with the

wireless microphone

The whole thing was the dream of deaf Executive

Director Jeff Bravin, which was five years

in the making.

— first time ever from a deaf candidate

We have many deaf candidates for public offices,

most don’t win, but some do. Hearing candidates

insult other candidates, in hopes of swaying

votes their way. Deaf candidates are more

polite – but there may be a first! Deaf candidate

Connell Crooms, hoping to win the election as

mayor of Jacksonville (FL) insulted his

opponent – saying he is a racist bully.

For the record, Crooms in an independent,

representing no political party.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— hearing aid bribe

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

05/27/18 Blue and Gold editions & options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/