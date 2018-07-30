2018/07/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 30, 2018

— police refused to help with paperwork

During a storm in South Carolina, the deaf man’s pickup

truck was parked outside. A tree slammed on it, destroying

it. The deaf man called the police, requesting paperwork

so that he can file a claim with the insurance company.

The police refused to fill out the paperwork. The police

also refused to provide an intepreter despite many

requests. And making it worse, he was arrested (because

of an old warrant). The U.S. Department of Justice

recently scolded the police department for giving him

hard time. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/no-paperwork-for-the-deaf-owner-of-truck/

— one interpreter full time or 35 part-time interpreters

One university said they have only one full time interpreter

but also contracts out with 35 part-time interpreters.

The full time interpreter said he works full time because

of the security of a paycheck. Which is better – a full

time interpreter or a part-time interpreter?

— Wells Fargo wants to work with the deaf

Is Wells Fargo a good bank for the deaf and the

people of color? It was announced last week

that Wells Fargo is creating a program to help

deaf people with their banking needs. Yet

there was a big story of Wells Fargo

discriminationg against a hearing woman of

color. That angry woman is filing a lawsuit

accusing the big bank of discrimination.

