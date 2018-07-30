2018/07/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 30, 2018
— police refused to help with paperwork
During a storm in South Carolina, the deaf man’s pickup
truck was parked outside. A tree slammed on it, destroying
it. The deaf man called the police, requesting paperwork
so that he can file a claim with the insurance company.
The police refused to fill out the paperwork. The police
also refused to provide an intepreter despite many
requests. And making it worse, he was arrested (because
of an old warrant). The U.S. Department of Justice
recently scolded the police department for giving him
hard time. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/no-paperwork-for-the-deaf-owner-of-truck/
— one interpreter full time or 35 part-time interpreters
One university said they have only one full time interpreter
but also contracts out with 35 part-time interpreters.
The full time interpreter said he works full time because
of the security of a paycheck. Which is better – a full
time interpreter or a part-time interpreter?
— Wells Fargo wants to work with the deaf
Is Wells Fargo a good bank for the deaf and the
people of color? It was announced last week
that Wells Fargo is creating a program to help
deaf people with their banking needs. Yet
there was a big story of Wells Fargo
discriminationg against a hearing woman of
color. That angry woman is filing a lawsuit
accusing the big bank of discrimination.
