2018/07/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 31, 2018

— many deaf not aware of basic need

A deaf person attending a recent deaf convention

said he was surprised that many of his deaf friends

were not aware that they are entitled to interpreters

while seeing doctors! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/a-must-in-health-care/

— challenges for deaf advocates

Deaf advocates have a big challenge. There are many

elected public officials that know nothing about the

deaf or do not care about the problems the deaf

people deal with. How to advocate? What is the

best way to advocate? What is Plan B when efforts

to reach elected public officials become useless?

These are big challenges.

— green card opportunities for deaf

It is more difficult for people to emigrate

to USA nowadays, no matter if they are hearing

or deaf. Years back, it was easier. A non-English

speaking deaf person, with university degree in Social

Work, was not able to find a job in this field

in her nation. Agencies serving the deaf would only

hire the hearing. Despite not knowing a single word

of English, she went to classes to learn the language,

and was able to get a green card. She has been in

USA for some 15 years and is still employed as a

Case Worker in a deaf agency in USA.

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

