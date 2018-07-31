2018/07/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 31, 2018
— many deaf not aware of basic need
A deaf person attending a recent deaf convention
said he was surprised that many of his deaf friends
were not aware that they are entitled to interpreters
while seeing doctors! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/a-must-in-health-care/
— challenges for deaf advocates
Deaf advocates have a big challenge. There are many
elected public officials that know nothing about the
deaf or do not care about the problems the deaf
people deal with. How to advocate? What is the
best way to advocate? What is Plan B when efforts
to reach elected public officials become useless?
These are big challenges.
— green card opportunities for deaf
It is more difficult for people to emigrate
to USA nowadays, no matter if they are hearing
or deaf. Years back, it was easier. A non-English
speaking deaf person, with university degree in Social
Work, was not able to find a job in this field
in her nation. Agencies serving the deaf would only
hire the hearing. Despite not knowing a single word
of English, she went to classes to learn the language,
and was able to get a green card. She has been in
USA for some 15 years and is still employed as a
Case Worker in a deaf agency in USA.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— past Gallaudet trustee
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
07/29/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/