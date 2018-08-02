2018/08/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 2, 2018

— deaf candidate unopposed in local primary

Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, is a Democratic candidate

in the Olathe, Kansas primary for the Kansas State

Representative seat. He has no opponent, and is waiting

to see who will be his Republican opponent. The prmary

takes place on August 7, 2018. What are his chances?

Well, he is a Democrat in a Republican state.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/running-unopposed-in-primary/

— if it happened to hearing, it also happened to the deaf

Today’s big story was gold medal stolen from Kurdish

mathematician Cauchar Birkar few minutes after receiving

it at a big mathematics conference in Brazil. If it can’t

happen to the deaf, it did! In the 1977 Deaflympics, swimmer

Jeff Float won ten gold medals. All of these medals were

stolen! These stolen medals were replicated at the

expense of American Athletic Association the Deaf and

given to Float months later.

— unsung deaf hero

Frank William Earl, a deaf man from a small Kansas town,

passed away recently. He was not known outside of the

small Kansas Deaf Community – yet he was a hero that

we didn’t know about. He served more than 20 years as

volunteer fire fighter with the Woodston Fire Department.

Volunteer fire fighters, both deaf and hearing, are

always heroes.

