2018/08/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 2, 2018
— deaf candidate unopposed in local primary
Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, is a Democratic candidate
in the Olathe, Kansas primary for the Kansas State
Representative seat. He has no opponent, and is waiting
to see who will be his Republican opponent. The prmary
takes place on August 7, 2018. What are his chances?
Well, he is a Democrat in a Republican state.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/running-unopposed-in-primary/
— if it happened to hearing, it also happened to the deaf
Today’s big story was gold medal stolen from Kurdish
mathematician Cauchar Birkar few minutes after receiving
it at a big mathematics conference in Brazil. If it can’t
happen to the deaf, it did! In the 1977 Deaflympics, swimmer
Jeff Float won ten gold medals. All of these medals were
stolen! These stolen medals were replicated at the
expense of American Athletic Association the Deaf and
given to Float months later.
— unsung deaf hero
Frank William Earl, a deaf man from a small Kansas town,
passed away recently. He was not known outside of the
small Kansas Deaf Community – yet he was a hero that
we didn’t know about. He served more than 20 years as
volunteer fire fighter with the Woodston Fire Department.
Volunteer fire fighters, both deaf and hearing, are
always heroes.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— perfect pharmacy for deaf
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
07/29/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/