2018/08/03

August 3, 2018
— deaf sports team eating and sleeping on the highway
A deaf national sports team, with no money for hotel
and meals, was forced to cook meals and sleep on the
highway in Africa. The Gambian government would not
give money to the deaf national soccer team for their
tournament in another African nation. As a result the
team had to make do with highway life. It was a newspaper
story that embarrassed the government. A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/highway-life/
— a librarian remembers a rare request
Nili Ness, not deaf, is a librarian with the
Queens Library system in New York City.
Part of her job is to honor library book
requests and to do once-a-week delivery of
these books to the Rikers Island prisons.
She has received requests for books on
a range of subjects – but there is just
one request she remembers. A deaf prisoner
asked for books on ASL learning
— Netflix “deaf” team still gets complaints
Netflix has a “deaf” team, actually a group of
employees that take care of captions and
subtitles of all of its videos. This team
works with third party vendors to make sure
captions and/or subtitles are put into these
videos. Many deaf people are not happy –
because “bad” words are not captioned.
Said Netflix:
Censoring swear words, for instance, is not company
policy
Should deaf people blame Netflix or blame these
outside captioning/subtitling vendors?
