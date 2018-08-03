2018/08/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 3, 2018

— deaf sports team eating and sleeping on the highway

A deaf national sports team, with no money for hotel

and meals, was forced to cook meals and sleep on the

highway in Africa. The Gambian government would not

give money to the deaf national soccer team for their

tournament in another African nation. As a result the

team had to make do with highway life. It was a newspaper

story that embarrassed the government. A picture

is at:

— a librarian remembers a rare request

Nili Ness, not deaf, is a librarian with the

Queens Library system in New York City.

Part of her job is to honor library book

requests and to do once-a-week delivery of

these books to the Rikers Island prisons.

She has received requests for books on

a range of subjects – but there is just

one request she remembers. A deaf prisoner

asked for books on ASL learning

— Netflix “deaf” team still gets complaints

Netflix has a “deaf” team, actually a group of

employees that take care of captions and

subtitles of all of its videos. This team

works with third party vendors to make sure

captions and/or subtitles are put into these

videos. Many deaf people are not happy –

because “bad” words are not captioned.

Said Netflix:

Censoring swear words, for instance, is not company

policy

Should deaf people blame Netflix or blame these

outside captioning/subtitling vendors?

